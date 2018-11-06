Meath Enterprise Week Starts Nov.12

06 Nov 2018 | 08.45 am

The fifth Meath Enterprise Week takes place across the county from 12-16 November, with a conference and expo taking place at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim on November 15.

The expo has over 70 exhibitors including enterprise support agencies, and an Artisan Buffet Lunch will showcase the best of what the region has to offer in terms of food.

Gary O’Meara, CEO at Meath Enterprise, commented: “Delegates attending the Business Conference & Expo will hear from exceptional speakers and panellists including ministers Helen McEntee and Damien English, John Cunningham, Orla Casey, Brian Purcell, Paula McCaul and Noel Moran.”

The MEW Student Enterprise Challenge which takes place in the Kells Tech Hub on November 8. Aspiring young entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas, with the winners announced at the conference.

As part of #MEW2018, the Kells Tech Hub will run an open day on the afternoon of November 12. Attendees will be entered into a draw to win a free co-working desk for six months.

Meath Enterprise Week is supported by Meath Enterprise, Meath County Council, Meath LEO, AIB, Prepaid Financial Services, Meath Chronicle, LMFM, the Boyne Valley Food Innovation District and Meath Chamber.

Photo (l-r): Ciaran Breslin, Jackie Maguire, Felicia Ogboru, Kevin Stewart, Rebecca Meade, Susan Gleeson, Gary O’Meara and Joe English.