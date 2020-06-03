Meals On Wheels Needs Masks And Gloves

03 Jun 2020 | 12.26 pm

Irish Rural Link is asking businesses to donate PPE to ensure that Meals on Wheels volunteers have masks and gloves to wear in order to protect the people they help across the country.

Demand for Meals on Wheels’ services has spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic. Restrictions on overall travel and on the movements of people over 70 have forced the closure of the social settings like cafes, pubs, hotels and more, where people, especially older men living alone, would have enjoyed their meals, so they’ve been turning to Meals on Wheels for support.

But the organisation is facing a shortage of masks and gloves to ensure safety, and Cork consultancy firm 3SIXTY came up with the idea that businesses stocking up on PPE for their workers could order a little extra, which they can then donate to the charity.

Irish Rural Link represents c.200 of the 300 HSE-registered Meals on Wheels organisations across Ireland, and every one of those has reported increased demand in recent months. The team coordinates the delivery of around 200,000 meals every week at present.

Chief executive Seamus Boland said: “Covid-19 has hit our users so hard. They’re missing their families, they’re missing their friends, but Meals on Wheels is one thing in their lives that hasn’t been taken away by this pandemic and we need these supplies to make sure it stays that way.”

Ibec supports the initiative and encourages all its members to get in on the act. Any business that wants to join in should contact 3eSIXTY by emailing hello@your3SIXTY.ie.

Photo: Dunmanway Family Resource Centre’s Rita Kearney (left), Bernie Ryan (centre) and Aileen Corkery. (Pix: Michael O’Sullivan/OSM photo)