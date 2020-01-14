MCL InsureTech Hiring 40 In Dublin

14 Jan 2020 | 12.08 pm

Coleraine-based software and insurance company MCL InsureTech is relocating its Irish operations to Swords in Dublin, creating 40 new jobs. The company said that the move comes as a result of uncertainty around Brexit.

MCL InsureTech began trading 10 years ago and serviced all of Ireland from its base in Derry. The company operates online insurance brands Its4women, 25plus and Boxymo.

MCL InsureTech also owns a software programming company called DotSys Ltd, which provides financial software solutions to the financial services industry.

In its ten years of trading, MCL InsureTech has grown its staff numbers to 102. Those staff will continue working at the company’s Coleraine base, which will trade as normal following the opening of the Swords office.

The 40 new positions being created as a result of the relocation will span director level to contact centre staff.

MCL InsureTech recently successfully applied for regulation by the Central Bank of Ireland. This allows its new Swords centre to become its own Irish entity operating separately from its northern base.

The company services around €70m of gross written premium and 90,000 customers in Ireland.

Gary McClarty (pictured), managing director of MCL InsureTech, said that an advantage of being in the European Single Market is the access to a potential customer base of 500 million people.

“Although Brexit has created a lot of uncertainty in the insurance space, now that we are authorised by the Central Bank there are exciting times ahead for our business,” McClarty added.

“We will be launching a range of new products and services that will hopefully benefit the Swords and wider area in terms of employment. We have been very impressed with the calibre of the recruits in the Swords area.”

MCL’s its4women.ie brand was one of the first bespoke online car insurance firms in the Irish market. The compay’s 25plus.ie brand offers online home, car, travel, health and property insurance for the over 25s, while its telematics brand, Boxymo.ie, rewards better driving and offers younger drivers more competitive insurance.