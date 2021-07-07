MCL Insurance Launches GetSetGo Brand

07 Jul 2021 | 11.05 am

Coleraine insurance broker MCL Insurance Services is launching a new insurance brand out of its southern office in Swords.

The GetSetGo brand is billed as an new online-only car insurance brand to allow drivers digital autonomy over their insurance premiums. Home and travel insurance is also offered on the site.

The new brand will replace the company’s 25Plus product which was launched in 2008 in Ireland. MCL also operates the its4women insurance brand.

To drive market traction with slogans such as ‘Let’s Go’ and ‘Quick Start Insurance, Ready When You Are’, MCL has committed to a sponsorship partnership with podcasts produced by OTB Sports that cover GAA, soccer, golf, rugby etc.

OTB Sports claims 58 million minutes listened to monthly and two million stream starts every month.

Kerry Beckett, marketing manager at MCL Insurance Services (Ireland) Ltd, commented: “We are very excited about the launch of what is our fourth online car insurance product and one which allows us to compete in the mainstream car insurance arena in Ireland.

“GetSetGo is launched during a time when the world has had to fast-track its familiarity with working, living and playing online during the pandemic. A lot of drivers have been doing many things virtually throughout the past year making a product like GetSetGo a less daunting experience and something to be embraced for its convenience.

“We are confident that our product will resonate with many drivers and look forward to developing the brand and welcoming up to 50 new people to our team as we grow.”

MCL says it handles c.€60m of gross written premium through insurers such as AIG and says it has c.90,000 customers on the island of Ireland.

Its telematics brand, BoxyMo, rewards better driving and offers younger drivers more competitive insurance.

Photo: Kerry Beckett with (l-r) Joe Molloy, Nathan Murphy and Ger Gilroy of OTB Sports. (Pic: Matt Browne / Sportsfile)