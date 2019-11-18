McKeon Group Launches Hereworks

18 Nov 2019 | 08.56 am

Building contractor McKeon Group has announced the launch of Hereworks, which the company says will revolutionise how buildings are managed and how people interact with them.

Hereworks’ main focus is embracing new technologies and integrating them into solutions which make buildings and campuses more efficient, more user friendly and more reliable.

The company envisages a rapid expansion which will see it hire c.40 people by the end of 2020 and establish a new corporate headquarters.

Hereworks designs, supplies and installs every piece of technology that a person interacts with while they are in a building or campus. This includes sign-in screens, video walls, digital signage, wayfinding systems, audio visual, video conference systems, and IoT sensor data collection.

According to chief executive Tomás MacEoin (pictured): “Overcoming our clients’ challenges is our primary goal. Our innovation team designed one of the world’s first practical systems of gesture controls in collaboration with Dr. Donal Fitzpatrick, a lecturer who happens to be blind, and who works in the School of Computing DCU, making touchscreens accessible to the visually impaired.

“Since that innovation, we have developed a wide range of similar technologies such as voice control, interactive displays, a building’s ‘happiness measurement’ and many more for the third level education, corporate and legal sectors.”

Hereworks has sourced funding from Enterprise Ireland to support the companies international sales strategy.