McDonald’s Moves Burgers Beyond Meat

09 Sep 2021 | 10.10 am

Fast food chain McDonald’s plans to introduce its new plant-based burger to the Irish market next year, featuring a plant-based patty, vegan cheese, and vegan sandwich sauce.

The McPlant burger will arrive from January 2022, following three years of research and development by the company to develop what it says is “a delicious plant-based offering” for Irish and British customers.

The McPlant patty was developed in conjunction with Beyond Meat, and the company says its vegan cheese, “based on pea protein that tastes just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices”, and sauce are based on feedback and expectations from local customers.

“The Irish version of the McPlant is fully accredited as vegan by the Vegetarian Society to ensure it meets the highest vegan standards,” says McDonald’s. “It will be cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches using dedicated utensils.”

Chief marketing officer Michelle Graham-Clare said: “We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone. Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”

Food tech company Beyond Meat was established in 2009. Its products are available at almost 120,000 retail and foodservice outlets in more than 80 countries.