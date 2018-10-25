McDonagh Pledges To Change Bank Culture

25 Oct 2018 | 02.53 pm

Bank of Ireland Group CEO Francesca McDonagh has told a Central Bank of Ireland event in Trinity College that an intensive programme to support cultural transformation is “well underway” at Bank of Ireland.

“We can’t shy away from the mistakes of the past but we must learn from them so that we can transform the culture in Irish banking,” she stated. “Bank of Ireland wants to play a leadership role in this task, and help to develop best practice cultural improvement for our sector.

“This includes setting targets for gender balance because improving inclusion and diversity in the bank will help challenge groupthink.”

McDonagh added: “There is nothing ‘soft’ about improving corporate culture. It doesn’t change overnight. You have to invest in it, work hard at it, and really show your colleagues and your customers that you take it seriously.

“We welcome the proposals to increase accountability in the sector, and look forward to engaging proactively with the Central Bank as this agenda moves forward.”

Derville Rowland, CBI’s Director General, Financial Conduct, said culture should be driven by institutional standards such as fairness, respect, integrity and honesty.

“My message to board members is this: responsibility for culture rests with the board and it’s on you when the culture in your organisation fails and results in consumer detriment,” Rowland stated.

“The board must not be blind to issues that senior management chooses not to bring to its attention, rather the board must insist that the correct information is made available to it. In short, the board must ensure that the organisation is not just talking the culture and conduct talk, but walking the talk as well.”

CBI Deputy Governor Ed Sibley emphasised that the Central Bank will continue to focus on regulated firms’ cultures and diversity as part of an intensive and intrusive approach to supervision.

“There is an acute lack of diversity in those senior roles that are central to how firms make their decisions, set strategy, determine risk appetites and treat their customers,” said Sibley. “For example, in the five years to the end of 2017, men had been appointed for more than nine out of 10 of the most influential roles in the retail banks.

“More needs to be done to reduce the likelihood of groupthink, reduce overconfidence, improve decision-making, increase the level of internal challenge, improve risk management, and reduce excessive resistance to external challenge.”

The lack of cultural change and lack of diversity at senior levels remains a matter of concern for the regulator, Sibley added.

Photo: Derville Rowland (left) with finance minister Paschal Donohoe and Baroness Onora O’Neill. (Pic: Orla Murray/ SON Photo)