McCann FitzGerald Chooses Managing Partner

19 Nov 2021 | 08.51 am

Law firm McCann FitzGerald has appointed Stephen Holst as its new managing partner, taking over from Barry Devereux whose second term concludes in April 2022.

Holst is a partner in both the employment, pensions and incentives and disputes groups of the firm.

Chairwoman Catherine Deane stated: “Stephen is an experienced strategic adviser who operates at the highest level in client organisations, guiding them on the people aspects of their significant corporate transactions, organisational change and most critical disputes.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Barry Devereux for his outstanding contribution to the firm as managing partner over the past seven years. He has led the firm with great skill, foresight and expertise through a period of significant transformation in the Irish legal landscape.”

Holst commented: “I have a number of priorities for my time as managing partner, and the focus remains on our clients and our people, who are at the heart of our success. Despite the considerable changes occurring around us, our goal remains to build on our relationships of deep trust and recognise that, in a changing world, excellence and our culture underpins everything that we do.”

Photo: Stephen Holst (centre) with Barry Devereux and Catherine Deane