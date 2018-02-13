McCann FitzGerald Beefs Up Environment Group

13 Feb 2018 | 03.27 pm

McCann FitzGerald has appointed Brendan Slattery to head its Environmental and Planning Group within the law firm with the rank of partner, effective from May 1.

Slattery has almost 20 years of experience in the areas of environment, planning and climate change. While at Arthur Cox, he advised on the incinerators built in Dublin and Meath and those proposed for Cork and Lough Neagh, the Luas light rail extensions, water supply projects in Dublin and Kildare, and the Corrib Gas Project.

Slattery left Arthur Cox in 2013 to join the niche practice Barry Doyle and Co, which specialises in planning and environmental law. The firm represents An Bord Pleanála and the Environmental Protection Agency, among others.

McCann FitzGerald managing partner Barry Devereux commented: “Brendan’s vast experience and specialist knowledge in environmental and planning law and regulation will significantly enhance the reputation of our environmental and planning group.

“The appointment follows our recent announcement of a further six new partners and a consultant. Together, these appointments reflect the changes taking place in the legal profession that mean we must continue to improve and adapt our offering, while continuing to ensure the high levels of expertise and client service we are known for.”

The McCann Fitz planning group advises on regulatory compliance, environmental licensing, planning applications, development consents, environmental assessment, habitat protection, renewable energy, foreshore development, noise regulation, the Emissions Trading Scheme and climate change issues.

Photo: Brendan Slattery (left) and Barry Devereux. (Pic: Jason Clarke)