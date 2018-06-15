15 Jun 2018 | 03.18 pm

McArdle Skeath has offiicially opened its new 12,500 square metres storage facility in Hollystown in Dublin. The €20m investment will also lead to the creation of 100 jobs in the supply chain management company.

The temperature-controlled storage facility will service the nutritional and biotech sectors. McArdle Skeath also operates facilities at its headquarters in Inniskeen.

With a workforce of 150 people, the new facility has created 20 new jobs initially. An additional 80 positions will come on stream as McArdle Skeath expands further into contract manufacturing.

CEO Micheál McArdle said that his firm is one of Ireland’s largest storage providers to be certified by the Health Products Regulatory Authority. “Our facility and the standards to which we operate are designed to exceed the specification required to service the nutritional and pharmaceutical sectors,” he added.

“Our location provides ease of access to the M50, N3 and M1 motorways, Dublin Airport and Dublin Port. With the option of doubling the size of our Hollystown facility, we look forward to further investment and job creation in the future.”

Founded in 1968, McArdle Transport, based in Inniskeen in Co. Monaghan, is a family business that developed into one of Ireland’s most successful hauliers. In 2013 the company decided to go unlimited so that it would no longer have to file accounts in the CRO. Trading as McArdle Skeath, McArdle Group Ltd now has the second generation in the driving seat, led by Micheál McArdle (39).

In 2016 the family firm took on outside investment for the first time. This was required to help fund a new 21-acre supply chain facility in Hollystown. The site was bought in 2014 and Phase 1 of the development is capable of handling 26,000 pallets in a temperature-controlled environment.

In September 2016, McArdle Group sourced €3.4m from the Goodbody EIIS Fund, managed by Baker Tilly Hughes Blake and Goodbody. The company also sourced €700,000 from another EIIS fund, while Dundalk investors Clive Kelleher, Stephen Kelleher and Linda Mullan availed of the EIIS incentive to invest €300,000 each. On top of that €5m, in October 2017 McArdle Group sourced an additional €3.8m from the Goodbody EIIS Fund.

Photo: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Heather Humpreys with Micheál and Siobhan McArdle. (Pix: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)