MBO At IBI Corporate Finance

22 Sep 2017 | 11.17 am

Senior managers at IBI Corporate Finance have undertaken a Management Buyout from longtime owner Bank of Ireland.

The MBO is led by IBI chief executive Tom Godfrey and Ted Webb, managing director. Bank of Ireland said it will will maintain a strong working relationship with IBI having operated the company as a subsidiary for the past five years.

The deal is understood to be worth about €10m. IBI provides advice to corporates on strategic actions such as mergers and acquisitions, disposals, growth capital, debt advisory and restructuring. The firm was ranked top corporate finance adviser in Ireland for the first half of 2017 by specialist M&A publisher MergerMarket, not for the first time.

IBI was set up in 1966 as a joint venture between Bank of Ireland and merchant banks Morgan Grenfell and Schroders, and it’s thought that pay restrictions at Bank of Ireland may have played a large part in the management move. The clampdown on pay at IBI was seen as putting it at a disadvantage in terms of attracting and retaining staff.

Tom Godfrey commented: “I would like to congratulate our teams for successfully and efficiently negotiating the terms for the transaction. Both parties have a very strong and cohesive relationship following a lengthy and productive partnership, and I am pleased to say that Bank of Ireland will maintain a strong working relationship with IBI into the future. This development will see our senior team manage the future strategic direction of the company and continue to strengthen our position as the leading adviser in the corporate finance market.”

BoI’s Michael Torpey, chief executive of the corporate and treasury division, added: “IBI has been a leading provider of corporate finance expertise in Ireland for more than 50 years, and over this time we have enjoyed a very successful partnership. For the future, the bank looks forward to being a client of IBI as it progresses through the next phase of its development.”