Mazda Offers Zero APR For 181 Drive

03 Nov 2017 | 04.13 pm

Mazda Ireland is offering a range of incentives to buyers who purchase a 181 registered car, the company announced at the start of its ‘Drive Together’ sales event, which runs from November 2 November 12.

Buyers can avail of a choice of low rate finance from 0% APR, upgrades up to the value of €2,000 or three years free servicing on any new 181 Mazda ordered before the end of January 2018. And anyone who orders during the Drive Together period will also get a year’s free road tax.

The company introduced two new models to Ireland this year, the CX-5 (pictured) and the MX-5 RF. The MX-5 will attract an upgrade option worth €750 for the 181 event, or a finance APR of 5.9%, while the Mazda Mazda3 and Mazda6 models have upgrades up to €2,000 or an APR of 3.9%.

Buyers of the Mazda2 SE and Executive and the CX-3 petrol model will benefit from an 0% APR on finance, with the option of €750 worth of upgrades.

Mazda has also introduced an ECO upgrade offer for drivers with high C02-emitting cars. Anyone owning a car that yields more than 130g/km of CO2 emissions can get up to €3,500 towards a new Mazda with less than 130g/km CO2 emissions if they buy a Mazda 2, 3 and or 6).

Managing director John Perry said: “Our 181 offers are tailored with the customer in mind, offering our strongest campaign to date. Just as there is a Mazda model to suit everyone there is now an offer to suit everyone, depending on what is important to them.

“With many offers available to new car buyers this time of year we are glad to be able to offer such variety. Low finance rates, upgrades, servicing and eco upgrades will be offered until the end of January but we will also cover road tax for anyone who orders during the Drive Together event which commences on 2 November.”