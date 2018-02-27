Mazda Not Giving Up On Combustion Engines

27 Feb 2018 | 11.46 am

Almost 60% of European drivers see a positive future for petrol and diesel engines, according to new research published by Mazda.

The Mazda Driver Project research undertaken by Ipsos MORI polled 11,000 people across European markets. According to the survey, an average of 58% believe there is “a lot of innovation and improvement still to come with petrol and diesel engines”.

According to Mazda Motor Europe’s CEO Jeff Guyton, the headline results demonstrate that consumers don’t necessarily share the view of many government officials that the internal combustion engine has no role to play in the future of cars.

Mazda’s research found that one-third of European motorists hope that diesel cars will continue to exist. If running costs were the same as an electric car, they would “prefer a petrol/diesel car” – in Italy as many as 54% expressed this opinion.

The findings arrive as Mazda ramps up its Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 vision to combine the best of internal combustion engines with effective electrification technologies.

Central to this ambition is SKYACTIV-X, the world’s first commercial gasoline engine to use compression ignition. Mazda says this new engine combines the advantages of gasoline and diesel engines to achieve outstanding environmental performance, power and acceleration performance.

Guyton added: “It appears that European drivers see a long road ahead for the internal combustion engine – we are working hard to make that road an even better experience for drivers everywhere. Today’s most rational offering is a combination of internal combustion engines and electric devices which consider each market’s energy situation and power generation methods. In this context, we are determined to perfect the internal combustion engine.”

Mazda says its next-generation SKYACTIV-X engine, which will hit the market in 2019, is combines the free-revving characteristics of a gasoline engine with the fuel efficiency, torque and fast initial response of a diesel unit.

Mazda has developed proprietary Spark Controlled Compression Ignition that promises compression ignition to realise an unprecedented level of sharp engine response and torqueful acceleration, combined with higher fuel efficiency and cleaner emissions than ever before.