Mazars Unveils New Brand Identity

21 Oct 2020 | 10.52 am

Mazars in Ireland has unveiled its new brand. The new global identity has been launched by the company in c.90 countries.

The audit, accountancy, advisory and tax firm said the global rebrand reflects Mazars’ aspiration to bring choice and a different perspective to its market.

Managing partner Mark Kennedy described the new look as “a momentous milestone”.

Kennedy (pictured) added: “The Mazars brand has been part of the Irish professional services market for over thirty years. In the past couple of years, we have increased our headcount, expanded our service offering across various sectors, and increased our overall market share because of the quality of our people and our approach.

“With the UK Brexit transition period coming to an end in January 2021, this year was always going to be an important one for the economy, our clients and our own business across Ireland.

“It is against this backdrop that our rebrand becomes more meaningful, as a statement of what we see to be opportunities for Irish businesses and the economy as a whole.

“While issues such as Brexit and COVID-19 are undoubted challenges, we believe that positive collaboration with clients will enable them to navigate these uncertainties and be positioned for future opportunities,” said Kennedy.

Hervé Hélias, CEO and chairman of Mazars Group said the new brand identity is the result of two years of “deep and broad consultation with our partners, employees, clients and stakeholders”.

Hélias added: “It reflects who we are today and confirms our aspirations for the type of firm we want to be in the future. We are one connected team around the world, with the scale to serve large international clients and the agility to be creative and personal in our approach.”

The Mazars network employs c.40,000 professionals globally.