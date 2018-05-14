14 May 2018 | 09.56 am

Mazars has announced plans to create a new payroll outsourcing unit in its Limerick office, creating 25 jobs over a four-year period.

Last year Mazars merged with Limerick-based firm Maguire Caulfield Browne, adding its team of 23 professionals. Mazars Ireland employs more than 400 people in Limerick, Galway and Dublin.

Mairéad Divilly, payroll outsourcing partner with Mazars, said that GDPR and the implementation of PAYE modernisation will impact payroll operations and processing. “The requirement for outsourcing is further driven by a shortage of specialised in-house payroll practitioners, which is compounded by a competitive recruitment market and the globalisation of businesses,” she said.

Richard Maguire, lead partner, Mazars Limerick, added: “Home to over 100 overseas companies, and with multinationals employing over 14,000 people, the potential of Limerick and the west is being recognised internationally.”

Photo: Richard Maguire and Mairéad Divilly