Mazars Boss Calls For Brexit Supports

15 Feb 2018 | 12.58 pm

The failure of the UK and EU to reach any definitive agreements in regard to Brexit is creating uncertainty which could slow the Irish economy, according to Mazars, which believes that agriculture and tourism sectors will require post-Brexit financial support from both the EU and the Irish state.

Speaking at an Institute of Directors event, Mazars managing partner Mark Kennedy (pictured) said: “It is impossible for any business to plan for Brexit, given the number of ‘known unknowns’ and the mixed messages coming from the British government.

“Companies are investing huge amounts of time and resources scenario planning in a world where the goalposts are not yet in place. Unless we start to see firm agreements emerging, we could see companies deferring investment decisions. Our advice to companies is that they cannot stand still and must assess the risks as best they can with the information available, and make their investment decisions accordingly.”

Kennedy added: “Integrating Ireland’s trade with the EU has not progressed really since the Global Financial Crisis. Ireland remains highly integrated with the UK and the majority of that trade is in traditional sectors — primarily agriculture and agriculture-related business, tourism and logistics.

“This is where Brexit will hurt most. These traditional sectors remain very important to our economic success as they are a critical provider of employment in regional areas. Both Ireland and the EU need to financially support these businesses. We need to strengthen the focus on government initiatives that support Irish businesses to build markets in Europe.”

He also sounded a warning about the need for Ireland to remain focused on providing a competitive taxation regime.

“One of the longer-term challenges for Ireland from Brexit will be the UK engaging in aggressive taxation policies in order to attract foreign investment. We see the UK leading the way on implementing BEPs at a national level, and we can reasonably expect it to adopt a lower corporation tax rate. Tax competition has been central to the UK’s way of doing business for many years and has the potential to have a significant impact on Ireland and Irish business.”