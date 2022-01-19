Mazars Appoints Tom O’Brien As Managing Partner

19 Jan 2022 | 12.38 pm

Mazars, the international audit, tax, advisory and consulting firm, has elected Tom O’Brien as its new Managing Partner for Ireland.

He will succeed Mark Kennedy, who has led the business since 2015.

The firm employs over 500 people in Dublin, Limerick and Galway, and says that turnover has increased by 75% since 2015.

O’Brien (pictured) joined Mazars in 2000 and has been Head of Advisory services since 2014. His experience spans insolvency, restructuring, corporate finance and advisory services, and O’Brien has advised many privately owned businesses on acquisition opportunities, raising debt, restructuring, succession and reorganisation matters.

O’Brien commented: “I am delighted to be taking on this role at a really exciting time for the firm. Having grown our business throughout the pandemic, we are looking forward to supporting clients with new opportunities and challenges as business and the economy continues to open up.

“Our client-led approach has really resonated with the market, which now clearly sees Mazars as a true alternative to the traditional large players. We have ambitious growth plans, and I look forward to driving these plans while also developing other key strategic service lines and sectors.”

Mark Kennedy said he was proud of how the business has grown in recent years, and how the firm has fostered a culture of diversity and inclusion.

“Mazars in Ireland is very well positioned to support clients with the range of new opportunities and challenges that we see in an increasingly dynamic business environment,” Kennedy added. “Tom is an excellent leader and has developed our Advisory practice considerably in recent years.”

Pic: Jason Clarke