Mazars Extends North American Reach

11 Jul 2019 | 02.45 pm

International audit and advisory firm Mazars has formed an alliance in North America that it says will give clients access to an additional 16,000 professionals from five major accounting and consulting firms in the region.

The agreement is with BKD, Dixon Hughes Goodman, Moss Adams, Plante Moran (US firms) and MNP in Canada. Mazars says the five will complement Mazars USA and Mazars Canada, enabling full coverage across North America.

Chief executive Hervé Hélias said: “The alliance increases our ability to serve our international clients around the world. In a highly concentrated audit and advisory sector, this alliance provides an alternative.

“We have a long history of working with these five firms and share the same values of quality, ethics and professionalism. All five firms are registered with the PCAOB (the body overseeing the audits of public companies in the US) and through the alliance they will contribute to the quality and expertise that our large clients expect throughout North America.”

Mazars Ireland managing partner Mark Kennedy added: “This is a very positive move for Mazars in Ireland. Adding significant US capacity and expertise will allow us to serve more Irish clients with operations and interests in the US, and equally enhances what we offer to US firms who wish to invest in Europe through Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Mazars Ireland has agreed a sponsorship deal with Druid Theatre under which it will become the drama company’s ‘Leadership Partner’, supporting its principal productions Epiphany and The Beacon, and other creative activities during the rest of this year.

Druid artistic director Garry Hynes commented: “We are excited about the possibilities this partnership can provide, not just from the perspective of how Mazars’ support can help us grow as an organisation, but also as part of the conversation about the importance of creativity in the growth of our society and its role in business. I would like to thank Mazars for their support, and we look forward to working to develop our partnership.”

Kennedy added: “We are eager to work with Druid, as there are many synergies between us. We look forward to learning from the unique approach that Druid apply to their craft.”

Photo: Garry Hynes and Mark Kennedy