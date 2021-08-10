Mazars Achieves Diversity Accreditation

10 Aug 2021 | 09.04 am

Mazars in Ireland, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, has been accredited the Silver accreditation for commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The company said accreditation from the Irish Centre for Diversity affirms that Mazars has been benchmarked against companies and has both embedded EDI practices throughout the business and engendered fairness and belonging among employees.

Dera McLoughlin (pictured), partner and Head of Consulting, commented: “We are delighted to be one of only 15 businesses in Ireland to have achieved this prestigious accreditation. This is a very significant accomplishment for the firm.

“A commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion is a core value of the firm, and we have developed a D&I strategy driven by four pillars; gender, family and working practices, multiculturalism and disability.

McLoughlin added that initiatives over the last 18 months have included unconscious bias and dignity at work training, gender proofing all firm communications and recruitment campaigns, and the implementation of a ‘Return to Work’ programme to support those returning to the office following a period of leave.

According to Mazars, the Gender Pay Gap in the firms is under 1% compared with the national average of over 14%.

“We are committed to 30% female representation at partner level by 2025,” she added. “The key issues around EDI are ever-changing, and as a business it is our responsibility to be proactive and collaborative in addressing these issues in the future, and we look forward to building on the success of this accreditation.”

Investors in Diversity is Ireland’s only EDI performance accreditation mark. The programme is supported by Ibec and the DCU Centre of Excellence for Diversity and Inclusion.