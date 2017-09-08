Mayo Startup Targets Corporate Payroll Software

08 Sep 2017 | 09.51 am

Former Taxback.com executive Fidelma McGuirk has established an online payroll software solution in Westport that is targeting large corporates who operate across multiple jurisdictions.

Payslip.com is cloud based payroll software that aims to enable companies to monitor and control the entire global payroll operations from a single dashboard.

“Payslip is completely new to the global payroll industry,” said McGuirk (pictured). “Our new solution is massively complex under the hood but relatively simple at the front-end making it easy to work with.

“We expect it to appeal to those companies that want to have centralised control of their global payroll. We are initially targeting companies with less than 1,000 employees in each of the overseas markets. Tools such as reporting, in-system authorisation, vendor and workflow manager, calendar and alert modules all facilitate a seamless payroll process.”

McGuirk added that the software’s ‘GDPR Manager’ feature enables the employer to catalogue their employee’s personal data to facilitate compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation which comes into force in May 2018.

“Our software is available for use by organisations who have an established network of global payroll vendors – the vendors can simply interface directly to the software,” said McGuirk. “For those companies who are new to global payroll and don’t have vendor partnerships they can access our vendor network.”

According to company filings, to date McGuirk has invested €50,000 equity in the venture and received matching funding from Enterprise Ireland.