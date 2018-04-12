12 Apr 2018 | 11.42 am

Forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol has invested €350,000 in its Ballycoolin Dublin premises to create the country’s first Insomnia drive-through. The investment also saw employment in Maxol Ballycoolin rise to 60.

Maxol Ballycoolin opened in mid-2-017, occupying a 2.5-acre site on the N3. The development has already picked up awards and features a Chopped healthy fast food outlet, as well as an O’Brien’s sandwich bar, a Bagel Factory store and an Abrakebabra restaurant.

Commenting on the latest investment, Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, described Maxol Ballycoolin as a “food emporium”. “Our ‘Insomnia Drive Thru’ is an innovative approach to giving our time-poor customers fast and efficient service, and quality coffee in the comfort of their vehicles,” he added.

“This is one of 14 investments we are making in the first half of this year. The total investment in our services in the first half of this year is over €6 million.”

The Maxol Group works with Aramark as its licensee to operate the Maxol Ballycoolin Services. Since its opening, the team has been led by Agnis Punculis, who manages the facilities. Maxol Ballycoolin also provides a MaxWash car wash facility, internal seating for 95 people, and parking for 50 vehicles.

Photo: Brian Donaldson (left) and Harry O’Kelly, CEO of Insomnia Coffee Company