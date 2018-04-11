Matt Cooper Tops Murray Tweet Index

11 Apr 2018 | 03.33 pm

Today FM journalist Matt Cooper (pictured) retains his top spot as most influential Irish journalist on Twitter, according to the latest Murray Tweet Index.

The PR agency’s index ranks hybdreds of Irish journalists using six parameters, measuring popularity, quality of engagement and level of activity.

TV3 political correspondent Gavan Reilly took second place, with Sunday World sports journalist Kevin Palmer in third.

Pat Kenny and Philip Boucher-Hayes of RTE were fourth and fifth in the overall rankings, with Sky News’ Ireland correspondent Darren McCaffrey topping the news category. INM group business editor Dearbhail McDonald stayed top in business, while Gavan Reilly topped the political category for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Sunday Business Post political correspondent Hugh O’Connell and RTE’s Martina Fitzgerald.

In other categories, David McWilliams retained the top columnist slot, Adrian Weckler stayed top for technology, and the Sun’s Ken Sweeney retained his number one position in the entertainment category as did Irish Daily Star’s Mick O’Toole in crime.

The wide reach of Irish journalists using Twitter has continued to increase, with the Top 100 on the index having almost three million followers combined, a 16% increase in the past year. The lifetime total number of tweets these journalists have generated on the platform is over 2.7 million.

Murray director Doug Keatinge, who led the research, commented: “The 29 new entrants in the top 100 list are a healthy sign of fresh blood in the social media activity of Irish journalists. 2017 was a year which saw some major changes in the world of both journalism and Twitter, with growing criticism of the grey area of paid social media influencers now being investigated by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

“Trust has also been a cause for concern in terms of followers on Twitter, with increasing scrutiny of the proliferation of fake accounts and bots which may see some users overstating their real presence. More recently we have also seen research issued by MIT with the worrying finding that ‘fake news’ travels further and faster than the truth does on Twitter.”

Murray managing director Pat Walsh added: “Coming in the top 100 of the #murraytweetindex isn’t the measure of a journalist but it is a practical measure of relative influence amongst users of this noisy, citizen-journalist platform. That is important, in our view, in diverting eyeballs to more reflective, professional and standards-driven journalism.”

Sports journalist Miguel Delaney is the most prolific Tweeter with an average of 59 tweets per day, closely followed by Ewan McKenna of Newstalk at 52 tweets per day.