Matheson Wants ‘Fit For Purpose’ IP Framework

27 Mar 2018 | 11.06 am

With more companies looking for supportive and stable environments in which to locate their intellectual property investments as alternatives to the UK, Ireland is ticking the boxes as such a location, but needs to review and update the legal framework continually, to reflect the speed of change in business and to cater for intangible assets so that it is ‘fit for purpose’.

That was the message delivered to the IBEC Business Leaders Conference by Michael Jackson, managing partner of law firm Matheson, who said that “onshoring of IP to Ireland rather than the UK has become an added dividend associated with the Brexit process”.

Jackson (pictured) told an audience of CEOs at the CCD today that there are increasing signs that more companies were now looking for locations with supportive business environments and where they already had substantive investments. Ireland, he said, is ticking both these boxes for many companies who are now choosing Ireland ahead of alternatives such as the UK.

“Ireland is increasingly becoming the location of choice for companies looking to onshore their IP as it has a supportive business environment and is a location with substantive tangible investments already located here for many of the companies involved,” said Jackson. “There has been a noticeable move over the last couple of years for more companies to choose Ireland ahead of the UK for such moves, in part at least, because of the issues surrounding Brexit.”

Jackson highlighted the need to continually review and update the legal framework to cater for intangible assets so that it is ‘fit for purpose’. He is looking forward to the implementation of many of the HEA’s recommendations following their review of the policy and its implementation.

“Connected to this trend regarding the onshoring of IP is the need to continually ensure that our legal and regulatory framework is fit for purpose given the strategic importance of the issue,” Jackson added. “The HEA have recently completed a review of the policy framework in this area and have made a series of proposals. I look forward to the speedy implementation of many of those recommendations so that this growth area can build even more value for the Irish economy and exchequer.”