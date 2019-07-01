Matheson Strengthens London Office

01 Jul 2019 | 02.40 pm

Law firm Matheson has appointed Sharon Daly as Head of its London office.

Daly has been involved in some of the most significant commercial litigation to come before the Irish courts in the last 10 years and was recently named ‘Lawyer of the Year 2019’ for Ireland at the Benchmark Litigation Europe Awards.

Managing partner Michael Jackson said the move is in response to increasing demand for Irish legal services from UK-based financial institutions and corporates. “I am particularly pleased that senior partner Sharon Daly, head of Matheson’s Brexit Group, has agreed to lead our London team as she moves full time to London,” he stated..

“Sharon is widely acknowledged as one of the leading corporate litigators in Ireland with over 25 years’ experience in all aspects of commercial litigation and dispute resolution. She has particular expertise in large insurance disputes and advising financial institutions and corporate clients in complex, multi-party, multi-jurisdictional commercial disputes.”

Sharon Daly commented: “Many of Matheson’s clients have business operations in the UK and engage their Irish legal services through the international legal services market in London.

“Our UK-based clients doing business in Ireland, and our UK legal colleagues with whom we work closely, on cross-border transactions are of key importance to us at Matheson. In preparing for Brexit, we believe in close co-operation and assistance between Ireland and the UK.”

Matheson is headquartered in Dublin and also has offices in Cork, New York, San Francisco and Palo Alto. Matheson employs over 700 people across its six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson’s London office is located at 1 Love Lane EC2.

Photo: Sharon Daly and Michael Jackson. (Pic: Fennell Photography)