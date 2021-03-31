Matheson Sets Up Dedicated ESG Group

31 Mar 2021 | 01.37 pm

Law firm Matheson has set up a dedicated Environmental, Social and Governance Advisory Group to assist businesses in navigating a rapidly evolving landscape.

The ESG group is led by partner Garret Farrelly, familiar to clients as leader of the firm’s energy, natural resources, utilities and infrastructure practices, and includes 11 other partners.

Farrelly said: “ESG issues are without doubt a priority for companies operating across a range of industry sectors. The legal, regulatory and policy changes and trends we are seeing will have impacts for operating models in the short, medium and long term.

“Reflecting this, Matheson’s ESG group brings together in one combined platform a strong collaborative focus with deep industry knowledge, providing legal expertise in the areas of climate action; energy, natural resources and utilities; waste and the circular economy; governance; employment practices; supply chain management; data privacy; sustainable commercial real estate and construction; sustainable finance; investment funds; environmental and planning.”

Managing partner Michael Jackson (pictured) added: “Our ESG group brings together experienced partners and their teams who understand the pace at which industry practice and standards, domestic and international legislation and the expectations of both investors and regulators are changing.

“By providing our clients with one integrated advisory group capable of supporting them in relation to all three pillars – environmental, social and governance – we believe that we can better assist them in responding to these changes when designing and implementing their ESG strategies.”

The members of the group are Garret Farrelly, Tara Doyle, Sally Anne Stone, Kimberley Masuda, David O’Mahony, Richard Kelly, Susanne McMenamin, Nicola Dunleavy, Bryan Dunne, Anne-Marie Bohan, Louise Dobbyn and Alan Keating.