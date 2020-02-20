Matheson Awarded Diversity Gold Standard

20 Feb 2020 | 09.16 am

Law firm Matheson has been tapped as the first organisation in the country to be awarded the Gold Standard for diversity and inclusion.

The Irish Centre for Diversity has named the company as the first recipient of the award on account of its investment in diversity and inclusion.

ICD director Caroline Tyler said: “The Investors in Diversity mark is Ireland’s first all-encompassing equality, diversity and inclusion accreditation, and offers a clear and structured framework to transform diversity practices and culture within Irish businesses. Matheson is the first organisation in Ireland to achieve the Gold Award, a testament to its engagement with the Irish Centre for Diversity, and its significant commitment to Diversity and Inclusion.

Matheson names its diversity pledge after a former colleague, Cara O’Hagan, who spearheaded and led many of the firm’s diversity and inclusion initiatives — hence the title of the ‘Cara Commitment’ on its diversity policy.

Managing partner Michael Jackson commented: “This recognition is a significant milestone for Matheson and represents a clear validation of the D&I initiatives which we have embedded across the firm. Matheson’s D&I programme embodies our Cara Commitment, and encapsulates our core values of partnership, respect, innovation, diversity, and entrepreneurship.

“We have clear goals that are underpinned by measurable outputs. For example, there’s our commitment to have 40% female representation on our leadership team by 2024, and this work will continue.

“In 2019, we were the first Irish law firm to achieve the Silver Standard, and I am very proud that in 2020 we are now the first organisation in Ireland, across all sectors, to achieve the Gold Standard.”

HR director Lorraine Roche added: “We have worked hard to develop and implement our vision for D&I at Matheson, and it will continue to evolve in the future. Our approach is to harness collaboration across the business, with inputs from all our people to ensure cross-firm representation, and tangible outputs to benefit colleagues.”

Photo: Lorraine Roche (left), Caroline Taylor and Michael Jackson