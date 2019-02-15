Matheson Appoints Ten New Partners

15 Feb 2019 | 10.40 am

Law firm Matheson has expanded its roll of partners by ten, bringing the total partner count to 96, covering more than 30 sector-focused practice groups.

The firm said the appointments come as a result of continued business growth, and the new partners work in in the areas of corporate, commercial litigation and dispute resolution, commercial real estate, finance, and capital markets and tax.

Managing partner Michael Jackson said: “In an at times volatile and uncertain international environment, we have continued to provide full service and sector specific advice to our clients, directing them on the legal and business consequences of emerging international developments including Brexit.

“Our new partners are highly experienced advisers in sectors impacted by the impending departure of the UK from the European Union and are working alongside our clients to help mitigate the ramifications and maximise the future opportunities.

“Matheson is committed to ensuring that the firm provides a working environment where diversity and inclusion are positively engrained in everything we do. 45% of partners promoted over the last three years have been female and in June 2018 Matheson was named the sixth most diverse law firm in Europe by The Lawyer magazine.”

The new partners and their practice areas are:

Grainne Callanan (Corporate)

Geraldine Carr (Employment)

Brian Doohan (Tax)

Richard Kelly (Finance and Capital Markets)

Yvonne McWeeney (Asset Finance)

Niamh Maher (Commercial Real Estate)

Mairéad Ní Ghabháin (Commercial Litigation and Dispute Resolution)

Padraic Roche (Corporate)

Vahan Tchrakian (Tax)

Kieran Trant (Corporate)

ByrneWallace Appointments

• Law firm ByrneWallace has announced the appointment of Tracey O’Donnell as partner and Head of Capital Advisory, and the appointment of Philip Nolan as Tax Principal and Head of Indirect Taxes.

O’Donnell has extensive experience advising individuals and their families on tax and estate planning issues, wills and succession, and trusts. In particular she advises owner-managed family businesses on the transfer of wealth by gift or inheritance and on appropriate trust and other structures for estate planning purposes.

Philip Nolan was formerly VAT Director at KPMG, advising clients on VAT and indirect tax issues across a range of industries, including financial services, medical and healthcare, real estate, software and technology and indigenous businesses.

Photo (l-r): Philip Nolan, Head of Tax Anthony Smyth, Managing Partner Feargal Brennan, and Tracey O’Donnell.