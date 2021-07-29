Matheson Appoints Pro Bono Partner

29 Jul 2021 | 01.43 pm

Law firm Matheson has appointed its director of legal and regulatory affairs, Niamh Counihan (pictured), as pro bono partner.

Counihan will, according to the firm, be responsible for working with management to refine its pro bono strategy and for leading pro bono initiatives and collaborative projects. She will divide her time 50/50 between her existing tasks and her new responsibilities.

Matheson, with these measures, is following up on becoming a signatory to Ireland’s Pro Bono Pledge last November.

Counihan said: “Appointing a pro bono partner recognises that serving our community is a strategic priority for Matheson. It represents a welcome opportunity for us to leverage our skills and experience to help those in our community who could not otherwise access legal services.

“It also reflects our belief that our lawyers have a responsibility to use their professional expertise to provide access to justice to those who cannot afford it. We will prioritise those projects which will deliver the most positive impact on our communities, and I look forward to seeing the meaningful benefits they will deliver to those who need them most.”

Managing partner Michael Jackson added: “Niamh is a lawyer of outstanding ability and extensive knowledge. Her appointment, with responsibility to help refine and manage the implementation of our pro bono strategy, will greatly enhance the impact and reach of Matheson’s pro bono programme.”

Counihan hails from Adare, holds a law degree from UCC and a Diploma in Arbitration from UCD, and has worked at Matheson for over 20 years.

The firm said it has already moved ahead with several pro bono initiatives, supporting environmental sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and corporate social responsibility in general.

The firm has also signed up to The Open Community Cairde Allies Partner Pledge, a collaborative national support organisation for Ireland’s Community Sponsorship Programme for Refugees. As a signatory, Matheson will provide free legal services to refugees and their families being assisted by the community.