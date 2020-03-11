Matheson Announces Partner Appointments

11 Mar 2020 | 11.26 am

Law firm Matheson appointed four new partners bringing the partner team to a total of 96. The law firm added three partners in the last quarter of 2019.

The new partners have been appointed in the areas of corporate M&A, employment, technology and innovation, data privacy, tax, commercial real estate, and risk management.

Managing partner Michael Jackson said: “The past twelve months have seen significant growth for the firm, such as the expansion of our London and Cork offices, and the establishment of the Matheson Digital Services Group.

“As we move further into 2020, external developments such as in relation to the future trading relationship between the EU and the UK, climate and sustainability considerations, ongoing tech disruption — and, of course, potential changes arising from the creation of a new government programme of activity — will have implications for our clients and their businesses.

“Our new partner appointments, combined with the existing expertise across our business, enables us to proactively support our clients in navigating these developments.”

The seven new Matheson partners and their practice areas are:

Deirdre Crowley (employment, technology and innovation, data privacy) specialises in employment law and data protection.

David Fitzgibbon (corporate M&A) specialises in corporate and securities laws and mergers and acquisitions, advising on public and private transactions, as well as equity capital markets transactions and compliance and governance rules.

David Jones (corporate M&A) advises on a broad range of corporate transactions, with particular emphasis on large private and public M&A deals and capital markets transactions.

Kimberley Masuda (commercial real estate) specialises in construction capital projects advising leading developers, financial institutions, government bodies and international companies across the full range of project / construction related agreements. Masuda is also a registered architect.

Susanne McMenamin (corporate M&A) specialises in equity capital markets transactions and advisory matters, with particular expertise on matters of corporate governance compliance and securities regulation..

Dermot Powell (general counsel, risk management) is Matheson’s general counsel and specialises in all areas relating to evaluating, monitoring, and controlling risk related to the firm.

Philip Tully (tax) advises a broad range of multinational corporations doing business in and from Ireland on all aspects of corporate tax.

Photo (l-r): David Jones, Deirdre Crowley, Dermot Powell, David Fitzgibbon, Susanne McMenamin, Kimberley Masuda and Philip Tully.