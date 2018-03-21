AUA’s Master’s Course Blends Technology And Leadership

21 Mar 2018 | 09.03 am

Sponsored Content

The Atlantic University Alliance’s MSc in Technology Management specialises in developing business leaders who can use technology to drive strategic initiatives and approaches

Leadership And Technology Strategy

Given the fast-evolving and increasingly complex environment we live in, it is becoming ever more important for strategic leaders to engage with technology. This trend will only increase as technologies become more ubiquitous in all aspects of business and our day-to-day lives. Ambitious technology strategies, strongly integrated with corporate and HR strategy, are becoming the hallmark of leading businesses.

People-Centred Technologies

The MSc in Technology Management is focused on the development of leaders who can leverage the potential of technology to drive strategic initiatives and approaches. At its core is people-centred design and decisions. It focuses on the potential of technology to improve people’s lives by:

Optimising operations and processes, thus freeing up people to do what they are best at;

Enabling new thinking and new approaches;

Developing innovative products, processes and services that improve health, communication, sustainability, learning, research, safety, prosperity and enrich lives.

Deep Learning

The course is delivered over two years by blended learning, including all-day workshops one Saturday per month. The workshops, learning activities and assessments can be based on your work situation, apply directly to your role, use your company data, and address the scenarios you come across in your professional life. This allows for truly useful, transformative learning.

Flexible Options

The MSc in Technology Management has two thematic streams: Innovation Management and Technology Commercialisation. These two streams are also available as individual postgraduate diplomas. Graduates of the diploma can then move on the full MSc.

Encouraging Diversity And Innovation

It is well documented that diverse perspectives spur creativity and enhance innovation, and diversity is particularly important in leadership roles. Because of the need to attract more women into senior tech roles, we will be awarding a scholarship to one woman next year. The scholarship will cover full MSc fees and will be awarded on a competitive basis.

These courses are on offer through the Atlantic University Alliance, a collaboration between NUI Galway, UL and UCC to deliver excellent executive education.

To find out more visit www.aua.ie