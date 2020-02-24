Mastercard Plans To Add 1,500 Jobs In Sandyford

24 Feb 2020 | 10.45 am

Mastercard is to create 1,500 jobs in Dublin over the next three to five years, as the credit card operator develops its new European technology hub in the capital.

The business set up its first Irish operations in 2008 and currently employs 650 people here. Mastercard will be taking on additional office space at One and Two South County, a newly built campus site in Sandyford, not far from Mastercard Ireland’s current location.

Mastercard said that its new campus-style workplace will be designed to promote “neuro-diversity, wellbeing and collaboration”. Facilities will include a rooftop terrace, a café and wellbeing classes.

The company plans to hire tech staff with strong development and software skills. Taxpayers through IDA Ireland are providing support for the Mastercard expansion.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar commented: “This is further proof of Ireland’s place as a global hub for technology. The jobs being created at Mastercard are high quality, skilled positions, which I’m sure will be much sought after. We can never be complacent when it comes to our economy and employment; as a country we must continue to pursue policies which make Ireland attractive to investment and job creation and open to free trade.”

Ed McLaughlin, president of Mastercard operations and technology, said that the business’s Dublin tech hub is an innovation engine for Mastercard across Europe and beyond. “Our new campus will help us continue to attract the best and brightest tech talent, so that we stay on the forefront of emerging tech trends,” he added.

Mastercard expects to begin occupying One South County by the end of 2020, with further plans for Two South County when ready.

Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography