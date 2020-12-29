Massive Taxpayer Funding For Meat, Dairy Producers

29 Dec 2020 | 08.28 am

Despite a no-tariff trade deal being agreed between the EU and the UK, the government has pledged up to €100m in taxpayer funding for meat and dairy producers.

Enterprise ministers Leo Varadkar (pictured) said the new Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agricultural Products has been established “in recognition of the sector’s unique exposure to the impact of Brexit”.

The minister added that EU State Aid approval for the scheme limits eligibility to enterprises engaged in the processing and marketing of ‘Annex 1’ agricultural products only i.e. meat and dairy, so vegetable and crop producers need not apply.

Though Irish meat and dairy producers will continued to trade with UK buyers on the same terms as currently, they will face price competition for their products as UK buyers source products from non-EU suppliers.

The scheme will be managed by Enterprise Ireland and will open for applications on January 28.

Varadkar stated: “We know that Ireland’s agri-food sector is particularly exposed to the negative impact of Brexit. More than 173,000 people work in the agri-food industry here. Not only do we want to protect those existing jobs as we weather the Brexit storm, but we also want to grow them. This funding is to allow businesses invest in new technology and new products, making the sector stronger and more resilient.”

Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue added: “This support scheme will assist our food processors to diversify their product ranges and markets in order to best support their export activity and our country’s primary producers. We have a particular focus in 2021 to advance market access for Irish food exports to key international markets.”

The scheme will take the form of a competitive call and will be open to large, medium or small enterprises engaged in the processing and marketing of primary meat and dairy products.

Enterprise Ireland said successful projects will be focused on the production of new and/or improved higher value add products, and/or production processes, required for new markets, and not principally focused on the processing of increased volumes of raw materials.

The agency added that applicants will need to demonstrate that the investment underpins sustainable food production, at both farm and processor level, and contribute to balanced, sustainable regional development.

Eligible projects must have total eligible capital expenditure of at least €1 million, up to a maximum of €25 million. The maximum aid intensity will be up to 30% of the eligible investment costs, up to a maximum direct grant of €5 million.

Under the scheme, producers will be entitled to draw down up to €10 million in taxpayer funding.

Meat and dairy producers receive massive taxpayer-funded state aid every year channelled through Enterprise Ireland.

Major grant funding announcements through 2020 have included Arrabawn Co-op Society (€2.3 million), Dawn Meats (€750,000), Glanbia Cheese (€7.4 million), Carbery (€5.8 million) and Kerry Group (€3.3 million).