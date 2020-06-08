Massive Increase In Wind Energy Subsidies

08 Jun 2020 | 02.52 pm

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has proposed a massive increase in the Public Service Obligation Levy tacked onto every electricity bill.

Effective 1 October 2020, the CRU is proposing average increases of €5.20 per month for domestic customers and €14.50 per month for commercial customers.

The increased PSO tax on energy usage is in addition to the increase in the Carbon Tax that took effect on May 1.

The huge hike in the PSO Levy has been proposed by the CRU despite the subsidy no longer being required to subsidise peat-powered generating stations.

The PSO levy for 2020/21 will be entirely dedicated to renewable electricity subsidies.

The PSO Levy is a subsidy charged to all electricity consumers and was originally designed by the government to support its national policy objectives related to renewable energy, indigenous fuels (e.g. peat) and security of supply. The proceeds are used to pay for the relevant costs incurred by supported electricity generators which are not covered by the market.

• Download latest data detailing consumer PSO subsidies to wind electricity generators

The CRU’s initial calculation is that a PSO Levy of €480m will be required for the 2020/21 PSO year, which represents an increase of over €300m on the 2019/20 PSO Levy of €176m.

The regulator stated that key driver for this year’s increase is the expected lower wholesale market prices for the 2020/21 period, and a reconciliation for the preceding PSO year (2018/19) forecasted additional costs.

In other words, the cheaper electricity costs in the wholesale market, the more consumers have to pay through the PSO Levy to subsidise the operations of wind farms.

PSO Levy payments are calculated on the basis of the estimated generation required and the estimated wholesale electricity market prices for the year ahead. These payments are then adjusted, through the R-factor mechanism, to take account of the actual generation and wholesale electricity prices.

Aoife MacEvilly, CRU chairperson, commented: “The cost of the Levy has been trending upwards, as the level of renewable electricity supported by the scheme has increased.

“While the CRU is fully aware of the impact of any changes to the charges on a customer’s bill, the proposed increase to a bill can be beaten by customers who renegotiate with their supplier or switch to a new provider where they could save over €300.”

Energy Price Trends

The average day-ahead electricity price fell 16% through May, according to the Bord Gáis Energy Index. This was due to a combination of lower natural gas prices and increased wind power generation in the Irish power market.

Wind power generation increased by 25% in May from the previous month and filled 32% of outturn demand during the month. The more wind power that enters the system, the more consumers have to pay in subsidies.

The NBP day-ahead contract, the price of gas for next day delivery, decreased by 17% on the month in euro terms, with lower demand as we moved through spring and into summer. According to BGE, the gas market, already well supplied coming into 2020, took a further knock when lockdown restrictions were imposed in mid-March.

While residential gas demand in many European countries has increased, industrial and commercial demand has dropped significantly resulting in an overall drop in demand. This combination of robust supplies and weaker demand has seen wholesale gas prices across the globe drop sharply.

BGE says gas demand has begun to recover from lockdown levels in Europe, Asia and the US as restrictions are eased. However, gas markets remain oversupplied.