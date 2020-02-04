Mason Hayes & Curran Turnover Hits €85m

04 Feb 2020 | 10.45 am

Business law firm Mason Hayes & Curran has posted a rise in revenue of 4% to €85m last year, during which it appointed 12 new partners.

Mason Hayes & Curran is the only major law firm to publish turnover figures, and the firm said the growth in revenue was based largely on growing demand in technology and data privacy, energy, financial services and litigation.

The 12 appointments brought its total number of partners to 90, and there were corresponding increases in staff numbers elsewhere in the firm.

Managing partner Declan Black (pictured) said: “We are pleased that our work with clients has led to solid growth in 2019. Doing well as a law firm is simply about consistently working hard, and cleverly, for clients. It was particularly gratifying to have the firm’s work and approach recognised by winning the Law Firm of the Year award for Ireland at The Lawyer European Awards in 2019.”

Mason Hayes & Curran claims to have Ireland’s largest technology team which, together with its privacy and data security teams, advises global clients including include Facebook, Airbnb, LinkedIn, Adobe, Slack, Strava and WhatsApp. The firm also helps high potential startups get established and grow.

The firm also saw demand for advice on GDPR, with record fines making headlines, and MHC is acting for Facebook in the Schrems II case at the EU court, whose outcome will have a bearing on how organisations export data to jurisdictions outside the EEA.

In financial services, regulatory changes also boosted demand with the prospect this year of the Senior Executive Accountability Regime (SEAR), which will increase the accountability of individuals and transparency within financial services.

Energy in general and renewables in particular also played a solid role in boosting turnover, with MHC advising on renewable energy projects including onshore and offshore wind farms as well as solar and battery storage, with clients including Coillte, Statkraft, SSE Renewables, NTR, Brookfield Renewable Energy, Neoen, Gas Networks Ireland, Sustainable Energy Ireland, EirGrid and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

In healthcare and life sciences, Black said that the firm’s expertise in its life sciences regulatory practice was significantly boosted by the appointment of Michaela Herron as a specialist regulatory partner in 2019. With changes coming in this field too, such as the full implementation of the Medical Devices Regulation next May.

Dealing with the built environment, Mason Hayes & Curran’s specialist team includes lawyers from the firm’s real estate, banking, construction, planning and environmental teams, working in collaboration.

According to the firm, developments on the reform of the planning rules for offshore electricity, and evolving positions on building height and densities in cities are likely to add to their workload in the coming period, as will a new focus in commercial leasing negotiations on energy efficiency and wellness certification standards.