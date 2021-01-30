Mason Hayes & Curran Announces €80m Fee Income

30 Jan 2021 | 11.03 am

Mason Hayes & Curran has announced revenue of €80m for 2020, down 6%. The practice is the only commercial law firm in Dublin to disclose turnover.

The firm has also appointed six new partners in the technology, energy and life sciences sectors. With the new appointments, it now has 95 partners, c.500 staff, and overseas offices in London, New York and San Francisco.

Managing partner Declan Black (pictured) said: “We are pretty satisfied with this outcome, for the year that was in it. Professional services were comparatively insulated from the worst effects of the pandemic. We were able to change our work practices, have our lawyers work from home, and still deliver first class client service.

“Nonetheless we were affected, particularly in the second quarter, by a pronounced slowdown in transactional activity. Contentious work was and continues to be impacted by significantly reduced court hearings.

“However, we are pretty optimistic for 2021 given the prospect of safe and efficacious vaccines, the Brexit agreement and a Biden administration in the US. That sentiment is bolstered by the fact that transactional activity picked up sharply in Q4.”

Mason Hayes & Curran has Ireland’s largest technology law team, as well as one of Europe’s leading privacy and data security teams. Notable matters from 2020 include acting for Facebook in the seminal Schrems II case before the Court of Justice of the EU. The firm also advised Virgin Media Television in seeking an injunction to restrain the Eircom from infringing Virgin’s copyright.

In financial services, the firm was lead advisor to Permanent TSB for its non-performing loan deleveraging programme, and also acted for Export Development Canada in relation to the examinership of Cityjet.

Mason Hayes says it has the market-leading practice in advising on energy and natural resources matters and transactions in Ireland. Last year the firm advised Statkraft on the acquisition of wind farms and a portfolio of solar photovoltaic projects.