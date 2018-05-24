Mason Hayes & Curran Adds Seven Partners

24 May 2018 | 10.47 am

Law firm Mason Hayes & Curran has added seven new partnersl, bringing the number of partners at the company to 87.

Mason Hayes & Curran now has 450 staff at offices in Dublin, London, New York and San Francisco. The firm has continued to maintain its international presence this year, adding additional staff to its San Francisco office to support local and international clients.

The seven new partners are Karol Fox, banking; Lisa Joyce, dispute resolution; Niamh Keogh, tax; Michael Madden, competition; Deirdre Munnelly, insurance; Deirdre Nagle, planning; and John O’Leary, dispute resolution.

Meanwhile, law firm Walkers is moving to new offices at The Exchange in George’s Dock, part of the IFSC. The firm, which also provides corporate services through its affiliate Walkers Professional Services, provides transactional and regulatory financial services advice together with expertise in areas such as litigation, commercial real estate and corporate law.

Both arms will relocate to George’s Dock over the coming weekend. Staff numbers at Walkers now amount to circa 120, and managing partner Garry Ferguson said he expects that number to rise in the coming years.

Photo (l-r): Niamh Keogh, Karol Fox , Deirdre Munnelly, MHC managing partner Declan Black, John O’Leary, Deirdre Nagle, Lisa Joyce and Michael Madden