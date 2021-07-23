Martin Details Latest Tourism Supports

23 Jul 2021 | 01.27 pm

Tourism minister Catherine Martin has announced details of the next two phases of Fáilte Ireland’s Strategic Tourism Business Continuity Scheme.

Phase 4 will support eligible visitor attractions and outdoor activity operators, including tourism golf courses and boat tour operators. The maximum grant amount is €800,000.

Phase 5 will apply to eligible Fáilte Ireland approved tourism accommodation providers such as hotels, guesthouses, hostels, holiday camps, caravan and camping parks, self-catering and B&Bs. The maximum grant amount is €800,000.

Both schemes will open for applications on 5 August 2021 and close on 17 September 2021.

The minister commented: “I secured €55m for the Tourism Business Continuity Scheme in Budget 2021 to support strategically important tourism businesses through a direct financial contribution.

“So far three phases of the tourism business continuity schemes have been delivered by Fáilte Ireland aimed at improving the competitiveness and viability of thousands of businesses in the tourism sector.

“The next two phases in this programme of funding will support critical tourism businesses to continue operating throughout the autumn and winter season.”

Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, added: “Visitor attractions are one of the primary drivers of tourism demand while the accommodation sector supports tens of thousands of jobs and has a considerable wider economic impact within the destination area.”

Eligible businesses

Eligible businesses under the Attractions and Activity Tourism Operators Business Continuity Scheme include:

Outdoor Tourism Activity Providers

Tourism Golf Courses

Tourism Boat Tour Operators

Visitor Attractions

Eligible businesses under the Tourism Accommodation Providers Business Continuity Scheme must be registered or approved under Fáilte Ireland’s National Quality Assurance Framework or must be approved by Fáilte Ireland as Non-Statutory Accommodation Providers.

Full details and eligibility criteria will be available on failteireland.ie from the August 5.

Photo: Catherine Martin (left) and Karen Cottrell, GM Cape Clear Ferries / Cork Harbour Cruises. (Pic: Darragh Kane)