Marriott Opens AC Hotel In Belfast

22 Jun 2018 | 02.36 pm

Marriott Hotels has opened its first hotel in Northern Ireland. The new AC Hotel Belfast, located in the City Quays development, is also the first AC Hotel on the island of Ireland.

The new AC Hotel has received stg£26m in investment funds, pumped into it by Belfast Harbour as part of its £275m investment in its City Quays project, and employs 80 people on the waterfront. City Quays includes high-end commercial offices, cafés, restaurants as well as new public spaces and waterside walkways.

The new, four-star hotel has 188 bedrooms and is the first AC hotel with a ‘signature restaurant’, Novelli at City Quays, headed by Jean-Christophe Novelli and the multi-Michelin-starred chef’s Ireland debut.

Belfast Harbour chairman David Dobbin said: “We are delighted to join with our partners at Marriott International to celebrate the launch of the AC Hotel Belfast, which is a stunning and unique property, and a flagship feature of our City Quays development.

“AC Hotels by Marriott is a globally recognised brand and the hotel-of-choice for leisure and business travellers worldwide, and we are extremely proud of our role in introducing such a powerful and distinct new hospitality proposition.

“This official opening marks the fruition of a core strand of Belfast Harbour’s strategic vision, underlining City Quays’ credentials as an outstanding business, leisure and hospitality destination, and an important addition to Belfast’s local, national and international appeal.”

Marriott Europe vice president John Licence added: “Belfast stands among the most vibrant, thriving and progressive cities in the world, with a burgeoning business, tourism and hospitality industry. The City Quays area encapsulates the scale and vision of what is being achieved here.

“We are excited to be part of this success story and to contribute and add value to it by delivering the AC Hotels’ singularly guest-oriented brand promise to our Belfast guests.”

The hotel includes a fitness suite, library and meeting facilities, bars and the AC Lounge, which serves “tapas-inspired small bites and the AC signature Gin & Tonic”.

Photo: General manager Lisa Steele (left), Belfast Harbour chairman David Dobbin and Deirdre O’Brien, Marriott International