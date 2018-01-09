Marriott Belfast Hotel To Open In April

09 Jan 2018 | 11.36 am

Marriott is on track to open its new 188-bedroom hotel in Belfast this coming April, its first in Northern Ireland, and has appointed Lisa Steele as general manager.

The AC Hotel Belfast will also be the first AC Hotel on the island of Ireland, and the first purpose-built AC Hotel in the UK, as Marriott continues development of its global ‘lifestyle brand’, AC Hotels by Marriott. It is located in the City Quays development on the waterfront in Belfast Harbour.

For foodies, the good news is that Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli will run a brasserie in the hotel, the first restaurant that he has opened in the North.

Marriott says the €28m AC Hotel Belfast will offer the complete complement of signature AC Marriott guest services, including gym, library, meeting facilities and AC Lounge, “the now-iconic hub of every AC Hotel worldwide”.

Lisa Steele (pictured) commented: “AC Hotels by Marriott is a unique concept. The design is thoughtful and purposeful, marrying European sophistication and contemporary elegance to provide a stylish, simplified and frictionless experience which perfectly reflects the needs of today’s busy hotel guest and user.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the team bringing this compelling new offering to the local market. Work is on schedule and we are on track to open in April, and the timing really couldn’t be better with Belfast and Northern Ireland as a region enjoying unprecedented and wholly-deserved global recognition as a must-visit destination.”