Marks & Spencer Rolling Out Loyalty Card

18 Oct 2021 | 09.32 am

Marks & Spencer Ireland is launching Sparks on October 20, its first customer loyalty scheme in the Republic of Ireland.

The retailer says the digital first rewards programme will offer a personalised experience with instant rewards, tailored personal offers and a selection of charities to support.

Features of the scheme will include a guarantee that every week one customer in every store in Ireland will be rewarded with their shopping for free, from a tote bag to an Apothecary Candle to a packet of Percy Pigs.

In the UK, c.5 million free treats have been given away to customers in the UK, with over 57,000 customers having won their shopping the Sparks programme.

Under the Sparks initiative, every time a customer shops the retailer will make a donation to one of five chosen Irish charities.

The programme sees M&S donate 1c on behalf of our customers to a nominated Sparks charity partner every time they shop. To date, M&S has donated £10m to UK charities through Sparks.

The new app enables using the barcode scanner to find out more product information or additional sizes available online.

Customers signing up to the loyalty programme can download their Sparks card via the app straight to their phone or stored to their M&S online account.

Marks & Spencer says M&S.com/ie garnered 692,000 customers during the pandemic since March 2020.

Further information will be made available closer to the launch date on www.marksandspencer.com/ie