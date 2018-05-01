01 May 2018 | 11.18 am

Sponsored Content

Stand by for further euro weakness, warns Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor of IG’s free news and research site, DailyFX.com

Something quite odd is going on in the financial markets. Investors, analysts and traders seem to have convinced themselves that the US economy is growing healthily, while the eurozone economy is in urgent need of some rest and recuperation.

As a result, the Federal Reserve will be increasing US interest rates several more times this year to prevent the economy from overheating, while the European Central Bank will be keeping rates at their current low levels throughout 2018 and well into 2019.

True or not, this is having a profound effect on the financial markets. In particular, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note – one of the key market indicators – climbed back above the 3% level in April for the first time since early 2014. That means that anyone putting their money into the notes and bonds issued by the US Treasury, which are arguably the world’s safest assets, would be receiving quite a healthy return.

Dollar Attraction

The US dollar does not automatically strengthen when US interest rates increase, but it generally does. Rates increases make the currency more attractive because overseas investors wanting to put their money into Treasuries have to buy the dollars first to buy the bonds. Moreover, if those investors are based in the eurozone they will be selling euros to buy the dollars, so the euro/dollar exchange rate will fall – and that is exactly what seems to be happening.

While interest rates remain below 1% in Germany, France and other eurozone countries too, it’s hard to argue for keeping your money at home, unless you think that dollar exchange losses are going to wipe out the gains, which is certainly not happening at present.

After climbing against the dollar throughout 2017 and in January this year, the euro has since levelled off and is now looking weaker. This is precisely what you would expect if attention is now on interest rates again, rather than war, famine, pestilence and death.

That euro weakness is likely to persist, unless US rate expectations change due to unexpected economic weakness, falling inflation, or some unexpected happening that prompts the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse to ride out again, and the dollar to give up its gains.

From the euro side of the equation, it’s equally possible – though still unlikely – that Mario Draghi and his colleagues at the ECB will decide suddenly that its monetary stimulus programme needs to be reined in ahead of an earlier rate rise than currently predicted. So, the chances are that the euro will weaken further against the dollar.

Inflation and Oil

However, there is also oil to consider. The price of Brent crude, which is seen as the global benchmark, climbed from below $45 per barrel in June last year to almost $75 per barrel in late April this year. For many observers, that’s been a surprise, as they had been concentrating on a perceived global oil glut, caused largely by the abundance of US shale oil.

Rising oil prices boost inflation globally. However, the impact might be expected to be greater in Europe than in the US, which is a major producer. Logically, therefore, interest rates should need to rise further in Europe than in the US to combat the inflationary pressures of costlier oil.

So far, currency traders have shrugged off this rise in the price of crude, but if they begin to worry about it then the euro’s decline might not be so steep after all.