It pays not to panic when trading the financial markets, says Martin Essex (pictured), analyst and editor of IG’s free news and research site, DailyFX.com

At the end of March, there was a perfect example of why it pays not to panic when trading the financial markets. Concerns had been growing for a while about the possibility of a trade war between the US and China, and on March 22 the alarm bells really started to ring.

US president Donald Trump signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of imports from China, which blame US export restrictions for its record trade surplus with the US. In response, share prices tumbled in Europe and then in New York, commodity prices slumped and government bond yields fell broadly.

The next day was just as bad, with signs of panic emerging. Stock prices fell further and there were indications that investors were shifting into so-called ‘safe-haven’ assets, such as the Japanese yen and government bonds.

In retaliation, China disclosed its own plans to impose tariffs on up to $3bn of US imports, triggering still more ‘trade war’ headlines and the usual forecasts of doom. Wall Street suffered its worst week in two years – inevitably, the day was dubbed ‘Black Friday’.

Contrarian View

After the weekend, though, cooler heads prevailed. Analysts noted that China’s response had been less dramatic than it might have been. The perception grew that both sides were engaging in megaphone diplomacy, and would in due course reach a negotiated agreement on tariffs and trade. New York stocks duly roared back, with Wall Street posting its biggest one-day gain in two-and-a-half years.

Any trader who panicked and sold stocks heavily shortly after reading the dramatic headlines would have been badly wrong-footed by that day’s rally, and therein lies the lesson. Trend-following is a perfectly respectable investment strategy but, equally, taking a contrarian view of crowd sentiment often works too.

If traders are overwhelmingly short a market, expecting it to fall, then even a small rise can prompt them to cover their short positions, leading to a rally. To put it another way, if most traders have already sold assets, there will not be many left to sell more.

Another example was the overwhelming view that Brexit would be a disaster for the UK economy and for assets like the pound, London shares and UK government bonds. The pound indeed slumped against the dollar the day after the UK Brexit vote on 23 June 2016, and continued to fall until October. However, it then stabilised and throughout 2017 it was climbing, a trend that has continued into 2018.

Falling Knife

The pound’s moves against the euro were less dramatic, largely because the euro also gained ground against the dollar, but here too the doomsayers were proved wrong. Anyone who had listened to them and sold sterling heavily would have lost out. Traders are fond of sayings like, “Don’t try to catch a falling knife” which is, of course, true. But there is no need to help it on its way either.

None of this means that trade war fears can now be ignored, or that the pound will continue to rally. However, a deal between the US and China is more likely than not. The same applies to the UK and the EU: it is in neither side’s interest for the UK to leave the EU without an agreement, implying that the pound could yet recover to where it was against the euro before the Brexit vote.