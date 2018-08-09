09 Aug 2018 | 09.31 am

The euro has been edging up despite rate rises in the UK, says Martin Essex, ANALYST AND EDITOR OF IG’S FREE NEWS AND RESEARCH SITE, DAILYFX.COM

The most important factor determining the strength or weakness of a currency is the level of interest rates in the relevant country or region – along with expectations of where interest rates are likely to be in the months ahead. The slide in the pound against the euro that began in mid-April is therefore strange.

From a low just above 0.86 on April to above 0.89 at the end of July, the euro/sterling exchange rate has been climbing steadily, even though rates are rising in the UK but on hold in the eurozone.

On August 2, the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee increased the UK Bank Rate to 0.75% from 0.50%, just a week after ECB president Mario Draghi reiterated that eurozone interest rates are likely to remain on hold “at least through the summer of 2019”.

Neither decision was a surprise to either the financial markets or economists. But even if the BoE decides that UK rates should stay where they are now for some time, as seems likely, they will continue to be above the eurozone’s, which should continue to give the pound a relative advantage.

Brexit Uncertainty

The obvious answer to why the pound is under pressure is Brexit, and the related turmoil in the UK’s ruling Conservative Party. However, there are few signs that the UK economy is suffering from continued Brexit uncertainty or from speculation about the fate of Prime Minister Theresa May.

Indeed, there is even a #DespiteBrexit hashtag on Twitter used by pro-Brexit enthusiasts to highlight news and events showing how little the UK economy has been affected. It is also unclear that the pound would fall that if May were to be replaced. Arguably, a new leader would give the Conservatives a boost against the opposition Labour Party, and in the view of the markets that would be a positive development.

It also remains unclear whether a ‘no deal’ Brexit would be worse for the UK than for the eurozone. According to UK statistics, British exports to the EU in 2017 were £274 billion (45% of all exports), while UK imports from the EU were £341bn (55% of imports). So the EU has more to lose if the UK leaves without a trade deal, as seems increasingly likely.

For sure, UK planning for a no-deal Brexit has increased, and that is potentially worrying for some, though others see it as simply a necessity. Bear in mind too that a fudged agreement remains by far the most likely outcome, given the EU’s record on plucking last-minute deals from the air when all has seemed lost.

Pressure is growing too on the UK government to hold a referendum on any final agreement. Given how close the vote was to leave, a revised decision to remain can certainly not be ruled out.

Concentrating Minds

It would therefore be no surprise if the euro were to ease back against the pound, as it did between late September last year and mid-April this year, once politicians return from their holidays and the scheduled leave date of March 29 next year concentrates minds.

So far, the European Commission’s negotiators, led by Michel Barnier, have shown little inclination to compromise. If they fail to do so as March 29 approaches, it is conceivable that the EU’s political leaders will push the Commission aside and take over the negotiations themselves, adopting a more pragmatic approach that would bring a deal closer and give the pound a boost.