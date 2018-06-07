07 Jun 2018 | 12.08 pm

Black swans take wing in the markets, says Martin Essex (pictured), Analyst and Editor of IG’s free news and research site, DailyFX.com.

Financial market traders may well have heard of the Black Swan Theory developed by the former trader and risk analyst Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Essentially, it refers to a highly improbable event that wasn’t predicted and moves the markets strongly. In May, two were spotted at the same time – one in Italy and the other in Turkey.

The theory acquired its name from a widespread belief in Europe and elsewhere that there was no such thing as a black swan – until they were discovered in Australia. In Italy, the black swan was the result of the March general election that saw large gains for the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the anti-immigrant Northern League, which raised concerns that Italy could quit the eurozone; a possibility quickly nicknamed Quitaly. The response was a slump in stock prices, especially in bank shares, and a tumble by the euro in the foreign exchanges as fears grew of an Italian political crisis.

Turkish Tailspin

In Turkey too, the black swan was prompted to fly in by politics, and in particular by concern that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would take control of Turkish monetary policy, threatening the independence of the country’s central bank. Worries that he would push for lower interest rates sent the Turkish lira into a tailspin along with other Turkish assets.

However, while commentators who look at fundamentals failed to forecast the swans flying in, technical analysis proved its worth. The chart of the euro against the US dollar showed a steep downtrend starting in mid-April, suggesting further euro weakness well before Italy’s political crisis worsened to the point where it came to dominate trading in the common currency.

Purists would say it’s a mistake to look at both fundamentals and technicals when deciding whether a market price is likely to rise or fall. However, in this case, it was the chartists who foresaw the coming euro weakness first. Previously, early warning signs have come from forward-looking economic indicators, from geopolitical developments such as the possibility of a trade war between the US and China, or from sentiment indicators.

So, what of the future? These political upheavals tend to come and go with little lasting impact. Notably, for example, the British pound tumbled the day after the Brexit vote in June 2016, but by April 2018 had made up almost all of the ground lost against the dollar.

This is not to say that the euro will necessarily rally. If the fallout from the Italian turmoil is confined to Italy, it probably will. However, if the existential crisis for the eurozone that some analysts are predicting becomes a reality then the euro is likely to remain under pressure, particularly if the EU economy continues to struggle when compared with the more buoyant US.

European Problem

It is easy to forget too that Brexit is not just a British problem, affecting the pound, but also a European problem, potentially damaging for the EU. It is easy to forget as well that these developments do not affect just the assets immediately involved, such as the Turkish lira.

There is also likely to be a knock-on effect on, in this case, emerging market assets more generally, while so called safe-haven assets such as the Swiss franc, the Japanese yen, gold and US Treasury bonds will tend to benefit. In other words, black swans can have a lasting and widespread impact once they’ve arrived.