05 Jul 2018 | 11.20 am

Sponsored Content

Trump’s trade war helps the euro, says Martin Essex , Analyst and Editor of IG’s free news and research site, DailyFX.com

When financial market sentiment is poor, traders tend to switch out of assets like stocks that are regarded as too risky and into those seen as ‘safe havens’, such as the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc, gold and US Treasury bonds.

Obviously, that tends to strengthen the yen and the franc, and also the US dollar because overseas investors who want to buy US government debt must first exchange their own currencies into the dollars needed to acquire them.

For the last few weeks, that is precisely what has happened as fears of a trade war between the US in one corner and China, the EU and others in the opposite corner have dampened market confidence and led to these so-called ‘risk off’ trades. This time, though, there has been one interesting change from usual.

There has been little interest in gold, despite its reputation as a safe store of value, and plenty of interest in the euro. This is certainly counter-intuitive as the Eurozone might be expected to suffer from trade tariffs.

Mind The Gap

However, with the US at the heart of the trade war, the euro is proving popular even though German Bunds – the country’s government bonds – yield less than the equivalent US Treasuries. Moreover, even though US interest rates are already rising, rates in the Eurozone will not be rising until next year at the earliest, so in the short term the yield gap will widen.

Whether the euro will remain a safe haven for long is difficult to answer, but it certainly has its attractions now that the political situation in Italy – which once seemed a major concern – has stabilised.

Brexit remains a worry, with still no sign in sight of the two sides reaching an amicable agreement, and populism on the continent is a persistent concern. Yet it is certainly possible that if traders remain risk averse they will continue to see the euro as a safer haven than the dollar.

On the subject of Brexit, it has never been entirely clear why the markets have seen this as exclusively a British problem when it will clearly affect the EU as a whole – and especially countries like Ireland with extensive trade links to the UK.

As regular traders will know, following the pound’s slump two years ago after the vote in favour of Brexit, sterling made up almost all the lost ground against the dollar by mid-April this year. Since then, however, the pound has been falling, and that downtrend has been due largely to a change in expectations for UK interest rates.

Once it seemed almost certain that UK rates would rise to combat high British inflation. They still could, with August 2 a date to mark in your diary as that is when the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee meets next to confer on rates. With the UK economy now struggling and no Brexit breakthrough yet visible, there is no certainty that the Bank will act, and the pound could well suffer further if those rate-hike expectations are dashed.

Feeling The Heat

That too would quite possibly benefit the euro even though UK debt would still be relatively attractive compared with the bonds of countries like Germany. Equally, if a ‘no deal Brexit becomes increasingly likely, it is possible that the euro will begin to feel the heat, with both the pound and the euro easing together to the benefit of the dollar, the yen and the franc.

As for gold, it has always had periods when it has been in favour and periods when it has not. So although there is little demand for it today, it would be unwise to assume that it will continue to be shunned, particularly if global risk aversion rises further.