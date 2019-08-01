Marketing Push For Vape Brand Blu

01 Aug 2019 | 01.09 pm

Vaping brand Blu has begun a marketing campaign to highlight vaping as an alternative for smokers.

The campaign will run until September and consists of poster adverts at 320 sites around Dublin, with a pop-up shop on Dawson Street for the first two weeks of August.

Head of marketing Carmel Balala said: “We wanted to create an environment in our pop-up shop where people could feel free to come and try out a great alternative to smoking.”

Meanwhile, another US pod-vaping firm, JUUL, has agreed a supply deal with Applegreen.

Juul Labs Ireland general manager Gareth Smyth said: “We are delighted to be working with Applegreen as we continue our Irish expansion, and this partnership is a prime example of how convenience retailers are embracing our mission to improve the lives of Ireland’s 830,000 smokers.

“Our aim is to be available in as many outlets that sell cigarettes as possible in order to help adult smokers make the switch from cigarettes. Furthermore, we fully support the introduction of legislation to prevent the sale of e-cigarettes to under-18s.”

Photo: Gareth Smyth (left) and Leigh Hewerdine, Head of Trading at Applegreen