Marketing Pros Will Own Up To Their Mistakes

06 Oct 2021 | 03.42 pm

The Marketing Society of Ireland will resume in-person live events on Thursday October 21, with a Future Council autumn gathering in Dublin.

The Future Council provides thought leadership and networking opportunities through events and talks specifically created for marketing practitioners in the first five years of their careers, according to MSI.

The event, ‘I FC’ed Up’, will take the form of a panel discussion and an opportunity for guests to ask questions during a Q&A session.

Three speakers will share stories of how they have made mistakes in their careers and how they have learned from these mistakes: Avril Collins, director of corporate affairs, Heineken Ireland; Chloe Hanratty, head of strategic planning, Publicis Dublin; and Aidan McLoughlin, director of global branded content and storytelling, Indeed.

Future Council chair Lisa McEneaney said: “Making mistakes is an essential part of learning in any role, especially in the early stages of our careers. With ‘I FC’ed Up’ we want to celebrate that and remind ourselves that it’s okay to mess up here and there. We can’t wait to hear all of our speakers’ stories and to network in person again after such a long time.”

Tickets are €15 each including finger food and the event takes place at 6pm on Thursday 21 October at Foley’s Bar, Merrion Row, Dublin 2.

