Marketing Permission That Satisfies GDPR

19 Mar 2020 | 12.21 pm

GDPR hasn’t made it harder to build marketing subscriptions. It has just changed the playing field, says Rob Pryce of Xtremepush

We live in the era of GDPR, where permission-to-message and respect for consumer data reign supreme. Rather than view GDPR as a barrier, we have guided Xtremepush clients in taking it as an opportunity to really clarify strategy and build relationships with their customers, based on transparency.

So what is the right way to grow an email subscription list under GDPR? With every opt-in campaign designed, there are two words to keep in mind; incentive and simplicity. What’s in it for the customer, and how can I make the process easier for them? If you can answer those questions your email list will flourish.

Understanding the ‘value-exchange’ and finding the right time to ask is the next aim. You need to be honest; is there a quid pro quo? It’s obvious why you want permission to contact customers, but what do they get out of it?

Brands have the most success when they time the permission request to coincide with a positive experience and/or an offer. Rather than asking every single visitor as soon as they land on the website, they choose the right moment to engage. And they personalise it.

Onsite pop-ups, for example, can be built using dynamic content. Rather than one generic permission request that appears to everyone, brands can change the content to reflect the interests of the visitor. So if a visitor has spent a certain amount of time browsing a store’s menswear range, the message and the ‘value-exchange’ offered would reflect that; a discount specifically on menswear, for example.

To optimise email opt-in, make it as simple as possible to sign-up. All you really need is the email address. You don’t need all of the customer’s data right now. Privacy concerns aside, it’s going to take so long to actually type all this information, they just won’t be bothered.

After a while, when there’s evidence of engagement then it’s worth trying to take the relationship to the next stage. You can be upfront about it too. “Hey,” you’re saying, “we see that you like what we do, so we’d love to make our content even more personal to you.”

Prune For Integrity

Another counter-intuitive move is to prune your email list to help it grow. Let’s say you send an email campaign to 1,000 people and have a 25% open rate (250 people). You might conclude that it wasn’t compelling enough. But how many of that 1,000 were never going to open it under any circumstances, no matter what the subject line was?

So prune away. Don’t be afraid to cull addresses that haven’t engaged in the last six months. It’s over, they’ve moved on and you should too.

The advice around targeting, timing and incentivising is simple, and makes perfect sense to marketers. And, the technology to make it happen is all there. Rapid business growth at Xtremepush is founded in this technological expertise, while also ensuring clients stay GDPR compliant.

• Rob Pryce (pictured) is Chief Revenue Officer at SaaS provider Xtremepush. a global customer engagement, personalisation and data platform based in Dublin.