Marketing Agency Core Probes Covid-19 Landscape

03 Apr 2020 | 04.50 pm

A study from Core Research suggests that more than two-thirds of Irish people are optimistic or even very optimistic that the country will overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

In the survey, carried out over last weekend, 67% of adults chose optimistic or very optimistic to describe their view of recovery from the crisis. In comparison, Global Web Index surveys suggest that less than half of Britons and only 44% of French people take that view.

Marketing director Finian Murphy said: “There are three phases of Covid-19 affecting business and marketing. The first is the adaptation phase, how people, community and business have had to adapt to this challenge.

“The second is the reaction phase, how new behaviours have been formed, as we stay at home while restrictions are in place. The third phase, with an unknown start date, is the recovery phase – the moment when restrictions are lifted and a new norm is established.

Focused Determination

“In the transition between adapt and react, our most recent research highlights how people have adapted. First, we are taking this very seriously: three out of four people are very or extremely concerned about Covid-19. However this concern has translated not into paralysing fear but focused determination. The general public has responded in extremely strong numbers to public health messaging at every point of this pandemic.

“Core Research has been working closely with the HSE, and our tracking study shows that there has been strong adherence to measures introduced throughout the first few weeks. As a result, the Department of Health is now reporting that the average contacts of cases that show positive for Covid-19 have reduced from 20 contacts to three.”

In general, people feel that government, businesses, and institutions have responded well to the crisis, with approval from 60% and more. Retailers top the poll with high approval ratings, but others, including banks and insurance, could do much more.

According to Murphy (pictured): “In Ireland we are adhering to rules not because of authorities but because of each other. The strong social cohesion, the high level of concern and optimism has resulted in a community working together (apart) to limit the spread.”

He added that research by the Department of Health shows that when people are thinking about their own health they are also more likely to think and consider people around them — friends, family and society.

Relationships Marketing

From a marketing point of view, he added, companies need to think about the theme of relationships.

“People have a relationship with the country – what can your brand do to support the national effort? People have a relationship with their local community – what can your brand do to support local community initiatives or groups? People have relationships within their home and (virtually) between homes – how can your brand make the everyday lives of households more normal during this abnormal time?”

The full report is available here.