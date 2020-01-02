Marked Decline In New Export Orders

02 Jan 2020 | 03.27 pm

The December 2019 PMI survey of Irish manufacturers from AIB saw the index edging lower by two basis points, from from 49.7 in November to 49.5.

The mild decline saw new orders and employment only fractionally lower than in November. Exports remained the main drag on total new orders, due largely to a weak British market. Output fell as firms sought to offload a buildup of unsold stock.

More positively, expectations continued to recover from September’s low, even though this was the sixth time in the past seven months to show a decline, the longest downturn since the second half of 2011 through to early 2012.

Inventories of finished goods increased for the seventh month running, at the fastest rate since August. The manufacturing workforce was cut for the second month in a row in December, the first consecutive decline since March-May 2013.

With subdued demand at the end of the year, manufacturers exercised caution on purchasing activity. Input volumes fell for the seventh time in eight months, and stocks of purchases were cut at the strongest rate since March 2017.

Input prices continued to rise, extending the current sequence of increases to 44 months, the second-longest in the survey’s history. Average prices charged for manufactured goods rose for the third month running, reversing a continuous decline during the third quarter of 2019.

AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan (pictured) said: “The standout feature of the December data is the marked decline of new export orders. These have contracted at a significant pace right through the second half of 2019. Yet again, survey respondents called out the weakness in orders from the UK in particular, where Brexit related uncertainty is weighing on demand.

“The index averaged 50.0 for the fourth quarter as a whole, consistent with stagnation in the sector. This was up from the third quarter average of 48.7. The softness in overseas demand is resulting in an ongoing fall in order backlogs and a buildup of stocks of finished goods. Firms have responded by cutting production levels and shedding jobs. Employment in manufacturing declined for the second month in a row in December, albeit very marginally.“

Mangan added that ihe Irish PMI reading of 49.5 remains well above the flash PMI for the Eurozone, which is put at 45.9, and the level of 47.4 in the UK. Confidence among Irish manufacturers regarding future output rose to a six-month high in December, suggesting that firms expect activity to pick up in 2020.